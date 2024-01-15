The “critical incident” that forced Brighton’s main hospital to turn away ambulances and patients is over, with services returning to normal.

Computer and phone problems were reported yesterday (Sunday 14 January) to be affecting the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, and the Princess Royal, in Haywards Heath.

The trusts that runs both hospitals – University Hospitals Sussex NHS Trust – said last night that two of its other hospitals were also affected.

The trust said: “St Richard’s Hospital, in Chichester, and Worthing Hospital are also affected to a lesser degree.”

This morning hospital bosses said: “The trust is no longer in ‘critical incident’ after good progress was made overnight in restoring IT systems.

“Anyone with a planned appointment today should attend as normal unless they are contacted by our staff.

“Our emergency departments are receiving patients as normal but please be aware that all teams are under additional pressure after the disruption over the weekend.

“If your health problem is not an emergency or life-threatening, please visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 for help or advice.

“Once again, we would like to say thank you to everyone who has responded so brilliantly – our colleagues in IT and facilities and estates, our clinical teams, the South East Coast Ambulance Service and other NHS trusts and partners.”

Last night at 11.30pm the trust issued an update, saying: “Progress has been made in restoring IT systems since the update earlier this evening.

“Colleagues continue to work tirelessly to ensure systems are back up and running, and stable.

“We have been given invaluable support from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, other NHS trusts and partners. Thank you to everyone involved.

“Please be aware that this is still an ongoing issue, despite the improved situation. Anyone who does not need an emergency department should visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 for help or advice.”

Initially, the trust said: “We have declared a critical incident this evening after both the Royal Sussex County and Princess Royal hospitals were significantly affected by problems with IT and phone systems.

“This means that ambulances are being diverted and patients will be taken by the ambulance service to alternative hospitals to meet their needs.

“Please do not attend our emergency departments unless it is a lifesaving emergency. Patients are being strongly advised to consider alternatives to these services apart from lifesaving emergencies.

“For any urgent health support, please use NHS 111 online or by phone to receive advice and direction to the most appropriate service.”

The trust added: “It will mean that anyone trying to contact the hospital by phone to reach a loved one or ward team will not be able to reach the two hospitals at this time.

“St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and Worthing Hospital are also affected to a lesser degree but are working to support Royal Sussex County and Princess Royal hospitals and so are under considerable pressure as a result.

“Declaring a critical incident allows staff to focus on the needs of their patients and for the trust to seek support from local partners. The disruption is widespread and frontline teams are affected.

“Bringing IT systems back to normal is a priority and teams are working to do that this evening. We will update everyone further in due course.”