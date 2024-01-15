Councillors are expected to agree to close two schools from the end of August because of falling pupil numbers.

Parents and supporters have carried out vocal campaigns to try to prevent the closure of St Bartholomew’s Church of England Primary School, in Brighton, and St Peter’s Community Primary and Nursery School, in Portslade.

Brighton and Hove City Council is proposing to close the schools as it aims to reduce the number of surplus places in primary and infant schools.

A report to the council’s Children, Families and Schools Committee said that those who responded to the six-week public consultation disagreed with the proposals to close the two smallest state schools in the area.

There were 327 responses to the consultation about the proposed closure of St Bartholomew’s, in Ann Street, Brighton, with 273 or 83.5 per cent strongly disagreeing that the school should close.

For St Peter’s, in St Peter’s Road, Portslade, 313 people responded to the consultation, with 265 or 85 per cent strongly disagreeing with the proposed closure.

Councillors are being asked to give statutory notice of closure at a meeting of the Children, Families and Schools Committee which is due to take place next Monday (22 January).

If they agree, this would trigger a four-week period, starting the next day until Tuesday 20 February, when interested parties can comment.

A further report would then go to a special meeting of the Children, Families and Schools Committee on Thursday 29 February, with a final decision to be made by a special meeting of the full council on Monday 4 March.

Those objecting to the proposed school closures in the initial consultation said that the council’s approach was “short term” and questioned the accuracy of the pupil forecasts.

The report prepared for the coming Children, Families and Schools Committee meeting said that those responding to the consultation said that children would benefit from smaller class sizes.

Concerns were also raised about the alternative options. Families of pupils at St Bartholomew’s wanted to ensure that their children would be able to attend a Church of England school.

The reasons given for closing St Bartholomew’s is that it has the second lowest number of pupils on the roll, with 135 pupil out of a possible 210 places. The school is also £205,000 in the red.

Families with children at St Peter’s were worried about alternative nursery places for children with siblings in other year groups which is a particular issues for families who live in West Sussex.

There was also scepticism about the availability of alternative places in the Portslade area.

The reason given for choosing to close the school is that St Peter’s has the lowest number of children in reception to year six out of all primary schools in Brighton and Hove, with 69 pupils on the roll as of Monday 8 January.

There are also 27 children in the nursery. The report said that some parents had removed their children during the consultation process. The school is also £203,000 in the red.

The Children, Families and Schools Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Monday 22 January. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.