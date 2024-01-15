The first output of The Ivy restaurant collection opened its iconic London doors in 1917. Whilst the First World War was raging across the channel, London’s theatreland became home to the first word in luxury, a dazzling affair with its elegant decor and luxurious ambiance.

This discrete and stylish location became an immediate hit in the capital, drawing in socialites, celebrities, and the crème de la crème of society. Over 100 years later, The Ivy celebrates the expansion of its collection of eateries across the country. In a number of selected locations including The Ivy in the Lanes, Brighton will commemorate this unique history with a new 1917 menu paying homage to the classics created over the last century, priced at £19.17 for two courses until 9th February.

This bargain can be snapped up alongside The Marlene Dietrich’s Glitz cocktail among others with each concoction pays homage to the rich history of The Ivy.

Restaurants participating include: The Ivy Chelsea Garden, The Ivy Café Richmond, The Ivy Buchanan Street Glasgow, and The Ivy Montpellier Brasserie Cheltenham as well as Brighton’s own The Ivy in the Lanes.

Information

The 1917 set menu runs until 9th February 2024, from 11:30am until close.

The 1917 set menu is priced at £19.17 for two courses or £24.17 for three courses.

Booking here: https://ivycollection.com/book-a-table/