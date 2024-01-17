Beige Banquet are a London-based five-piece playing a bleak yet high-powered style of dark punk. Underpinned by a propulsive and motorik rhythm section, they combine robotic and percussive vocal deliveries with industrial textures and abrasive guitars to create frantic and driving sound. The band are set to release their sophomore album, and first as a full band, ‘Ornamental Hermit’ on 13th March 2024, Via Swish Swash Records (Rennes).

The project began in 2020, initially as a solo project, as Tom Brierley (vocals, guitar) layered unquestioning drum machines, tight and anxious vocals lines and wiry guitar in his makeshift bedroom studio to produce Beige Banquet’s debut album ‘Beta’ (2021). Soon after, the band expanded into a five piece with the additions of Ian Crafter (drums), Joe Munsey (guitar and vocals), Danny Gillies (bass), Blake Carlson-Joshua (percussion, synthesizers and vocals) and spent the next two years doggedly touring Europe, transforming the drum machine driven recordings into an unrelenting, feverish and intense live show. Bringing their unmistakable and frenetic energy to festivals such as End of the Road, Left Of The Dial, Into the Great Wide Open, and Misty Fields, they found themselves sharing stages with contemporaries such as Crack Cloud and Preoccupations.

Beige Banquet have announced that they will be playing live in Brighton on Friday 29th March. They will be performing at The Prince Albert and the concert has been organised by local promoters and record label, Love Thy Neighbour.

Check out Beige Banquet on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Tickets for the gig can be purchased HERE and HERE.

linktr.ee/beigebanquet