The trial of a Brighton man accused of stabbing a friend has ended after the judge discharged the jury.

William Miller, 35, of Whitehawk Close, Brighton, denied causing Ryan Greer grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent in a fight last July.

Miller went on trial at Chichester Crown Court a fortnight ago (Monday 8 January) pleading self-defence.

A retrial is expected to take place within months.

Judge Gary Lucie set a provisional date of Monday 4 March.