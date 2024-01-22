Taxi drivers are being told to keep plug-in heaters in their cars to keep them warm in wintery weather to dodge a crackdown on idling engines.

Council officers told cabbies last week they would be fined if caught with their engines running if the temperature was zero degrees or higher.

Earlier this month, at least one taxi driver, George Ayad, was told he would be fined after an environmental enforcement officer spotted him with the engine on while at the East Street taxi rank, even though it was snowing.

And just ahead of last week’s meeting of the Brighton and Hove Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Consultation Forum last Thursday, drivers were told to keep doors and windows closed and buy heaters to keep warm.

Andrew Peters, of the Brighton and Hove Cab Trade Association, said: “We have now been sent advice which defines when us minions can keep the engine running and some advice at the end to all go out and buy plug in heaters. You couldnt make it up!

“I laboured the point at the meeting last week about not being able to have the engines running for heat unless it was below zero.

“It was apparent straight away that not all at the head table were aware of this.

“Additionally I pointed out that to have a 12v internal heater running on the aux would mean for some cars having to have the ignition on first click which would run the battery down.

“We also have on board board equipment such as CCTV, meters and taxi roof signs all drawing power.

“I have asked for a rewrite excluding where it stated zero degree and to be sent out to the trade.”

“The advice also suggests having heating on while travelling to and from the rank and keeping windows and doors closed.”

Brighton and Hove City Council introduced the on the spot fines for idling engines this month. Within days, drivers were being asked to switch off their engines by the council’s environment enforcement officers despite sub-zero temperatures.

George Ayad, who was told he would be getting a fine in the post, said he had heard Councillor Tim Rowkins on BBC Sussex saying tickets wouldn’t be issued to taxi drivers trying to keep warm – although he did say this applied to “sub-zero temperatures”

George said: “Suddenly on Sunday an enforcement officer came to me and he asked me if I could turn the engine off.

“I said no, because it’s too cold. It was about six in the morning and it was snowing. He said you have got to turn it off or I’ll give you a ticket.”

George refused to give his name and address, but the enforcement officer took his plate number and said he would track him down using that and to expect a ticket.

George says the officer even double checked the rules with his boss, but insisted the ticket would stand. He had been inside his cab, with the windows closed to keep out the cold.

He added: “On Friday night at 2.30am all the enforcement officers are around the West Street taxi rank. They have been going around and asking all the drivers to turn their engines off.

“We do minimum 10 hour shifts. Sometimes we can wait for one and a half hours for a job.

“Some drivers have problems with their joints. We have to keep ourselves warm.

“It looks like they are targeting the taxi drivers. We never see them anywhere except the taxi ranks.”

A council spokesman said: “We take a common sense approach to enforcement so there are exemptions, including those which take into consideration severe weather and the health and safety of the driver or passengers.

“However, taxi drivers seen idling their engines whilst stationary at a taxi rank with their windows open or vacant from their vehicle would be expected to comply with the instruction to turn off their engine, since the defence of keeping warm would not apply.”

The rules say: “Authorised Environmental Enforcement Officers will apply discretion before issuing a fixed penalty notice for example when a driver is clearing ice or snow from the car and the engine is idling.”

The fine for idling is £20, or £40 if not paid within 10 days.