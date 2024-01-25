Teen band of the moment Noah And The Loners, who currently are out on tour conquering Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia and San Sebastián in Spain, have this morning announced that they will now also be heading out on tour throughout the UK next month. Thankfully, they will be playing a couple of gigs in Sussex, the first of these being at Komedia Studio in Brighton on Sunday 11th February (Tickets HERE) and the second will be in Hastings on Tuesday 13th February as part of the Fat Tuesday Festival. The tour also sees the band thrilling crowds in Glasgow, Manchester, Reading, Norwich, Bristol and London. All Noah And The Loners concert tickets can be found HERE.

Noah And The Loners are quite possibly the best new teen socially aware punk outfit out there at the moment! They are fronted by singer songwriter Noah Lonergan on vocals and guitar, with Amber Welsh on bass, Joseph Boyle on guitar and Noah Riley on drums. Noah And The Loners have something to say and they’re saying it loud. Their powerful songs capture the zeitgeist of Gen Z – from personal tracks on teenage love and Noah’s experience of toxic masculinity as a trans man, to political blasts at racism, corruption and the climate crisis. The band’s sound is influenced by X-Ray Spex, The Clash and Buzzcocks, along with the alternative stylings of IDLES, Paramore and Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes.

Noah has been singing since he could talk and first picked up a guitar when he was eleven. He started gigging with his schoolmates a couple of years later, and his and bassist Amber’s first band ‘Polarized Eyes’ gained national airplay on Tom Robinson’s BBC Introducing Mixtape on 6Music, when they were just fourteen. Subsequent tracks gained stellar reviews and radio play on the likes of BBC Radio 1, Radio X, BBC 6Music and Amazing Radio.

Noah And The Loners are the youngest artists ever to be signed to Marshall Records when they released their compact ‘Teenage Tragedy’ Their newbie ‘Crash Landing’ is hot property across the airwaves this week having already been spun by Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music and by Alyx Holcombe on BBC Radio 1. You can stream the track HERE. The quartet’s next release will be their ‘A Desolate Warning’ EP, which can be pre-ordered HERE.

noahandtheloners.com