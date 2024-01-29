Four people have been arrested after a police chase on the A27 ended with a crash.

The Ford Focus, which had been flagged as a “vehicle of interest” was first spotted by police on the A23 on Saturday at about 6pm.

It failed to stop for police, and instead sped off onto the A27 eastbound, where it crashed between Falmer and Lewes.

The occupants decamped from the car but were quickly detained by officers on foot, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

A section of the road was closed in both directions as officers responded at the scene, and we thank the public for their patience and understanding.

A 30-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by police and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He has been bailed until 28 April, pending further enquiries.

A 21-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when required by police and possession of a firearm without a certificate. He has been bailed until 20 April, pending further enquiries.

A 21-year-old man from Battle was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and failing to stop when required by police. He has been bailed until 20 April, pending further enquiries.

A 25-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when required by police, possession of a firearm without a certificate, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving. He has been bailed until 20 April, pending further enquiries.

An investigation is underway and anyone who saw what happened, or captured it on dash cam or mobile footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 963 of 27/01.