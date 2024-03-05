The Hove branch of Pizza Express can have new lit-up signs but a planning application for an awning has been turned down on appeal.

The Church Road branch was granted planning permission by Brighton and Hove City Council for two a number of signs, some of them illuminated, inside and on the outside of the building.

But planning officials refused permission for an awning because it would “dominate” the front of the property at 107 Church Road, a grade II listed building in the Avenues Conservation Area in central Hove.

The council said: “The awning by reason of its size, fixtures and positioning dominates the front elevation of the property and obscures the original fascia, pilasters and top of the windows of this historic shop front.

“By concealing these important architectural features, the works harm the historical significance of the grade II listed building and the character and appearance of the wider Avenues Conservation Area.”

Planning inspector Nicholas Perrins, said that although the awning had a function, it would “conceal some of the listed building’s architectural features”.

In refusing the appeal, Mr Perrins said: “The obscuring of these important architectural features detracts from the special appearance and character of the listed building as well as the conservation area, resulting in clear harm to heritage assets.

“As the awning does not completely obscure all the listed features and can be retracted, I conclude that the proposal has less than substantial harm to the aforementioned heritage assets.

“The less than substantial harm from the proposal does, however, result in clear harm to the visual amenity of the area.”