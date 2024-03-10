The guys behind the ‘London International Ska Festival’ which was founded in 1988, namely Happy People Records, are looking at bringing some of the worlds biggest reggae, ska and soul heavyweights to Brighton. They are hoping that this will be a regular occurrence and so are kicking off the potential new series of events with a sensational reggae legends double bill featuring Horace Andy meets Johnny Osbourne, plus guests Pama International and Heavytone Hi-Fi. This epic lineup will be appearing in the heart of North Laine on Wednesday 27th March, where they will be thrilling punters in the Komedia basement at 44-47 Gardner Street. It’s not every day a bill starring two of the most loved roots reggae and foundation dancehall reggae artists play on the same Brighton bill is it?

The evening will feature the iconic singer of ‘Skylarking’, ‘Money Money’, ‘You Are My Angel’, ‘Spying Glass’, and Massive Attack collaborator – Horace Andy, backed by the Dub Asante band featuring Matic Horns meets fellow Studio One recording artist and singer of the classic album Truths & Rights – Johnny Osbourne, backed by The Upper Cut band!! Add in UK stars – Pama International and local sound system Heavytone Hi-Fi and you have one truly unforgettable night!

Tickets are available now from HERE and HERE, including 50 half price student tickets.