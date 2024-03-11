Following last year’s ‘Death Wish Blues’ UK tour with Jesse Dayton, celebrated American blues rock guitarist Samantha Fish returns to the UK in October 2024 for her 10-date ‘Bulletproof’ headline tour, which includes a date here in Brighton at the Chalk venue.

Planet Rock’s 48-hour ticket pre-sale starts 10am on Wednesday 13th March via planetrock.com.

Tickets go on general sale 10am on Friday 15th March via www.alttickets.com, www.gigantic.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk (Edinburgh show), & www.samanthafish.com.

“I am thrilled to tour the UK in October,” says Samantha. “UK audiences are incredible.”

Samantha was recently Grammy-nominated for “Contemporary Blues Album of the Year” for her collaboration with Jesse Dayton on ‘Death Wish Blues’. This month, Total Guitar Magazine voted Samantha as one of the “Top 100 Greatest Blues Guitarists” of all-time.

Samantha will play a selection of songs from her entire catalogue of albums including ‘Wild Heart’, ‘Chills & Fever’, ‘Belle Of The West’, ‘Death Wish Blues’, ‘Faster’, and ‘Kill Or Be Kind’ (the latter features the fan favourite, ‘Bulletproof’).

After launching her recording career in 2009, Samantha established herself as a rising star in the contemporary blues world. The charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a guitar hero and a powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently pushing her in new, exciting, and often unexpected musical directions.

The New York Times called Fish, “An impressive blues guitarist who sings with sweet power,” and “One of the genre’s most promising young talents.” Her hometown paper, the Kansas City Star wrote: “Samantha Fish has kicked down the door of the patriarchal blues club and displays more imagination and creativity than some blues veterans exhibit over the course of their careers.”

Samantha believes her musical future is an open road. “I’m never going be a traditional blues artist, because that’s not who I am,” she says. “But it’s all the Blues for me. When Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf came out, what they were doing didn’t sound like anything that had been done in Blues before. You’ve got to keep that kind of fire and spirit. I’m never going to do Muddy Waters better than Muddy Waters, so I try to be who I am, and in doing that, I find my best voice.”

Samantha Fish tour dates:

Birmingham, Town Hall – Friday 4th October 2024

Brighton, Chalk – Saturday 5th October 2024

London, Koko – Sunday 6th October 2024

Norwich, Epic Studios – Monday 7th October 2024

Cardiff, Tramshed – Tuesday 8th October 2024

Bath, Komedia – Wednesday 9th October 2024

Leeds, Project House – Thursday 10th October 2024

Nottingham, Rock City – Friday 11th October 2024

Newcastle, Boiler Shop – Saturday 12th October 2024

Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall – Sunday 13th October 2024

