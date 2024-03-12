An actor with Down’s Syndrome visited a local special school for their careers week on Monday.

Noah Matthews Matofsky, 15, who plays Slightly, the leader of the Lost Boys in Neverland in the new live action Peter Pan and Wendy movie and the first Disney actor with Down’s Syndrome – met pupils at Hill Park School in Portslade to offer employment, skills and careers advice.

The pupils were also visited by Daniel Wakeford, a local musician, who conducted workshops with pupils about his time on ‘The Undateables’ and his singing career.

The school is also asking local businesses to help show pupils what kinds of careers are possible by sponsoring works to improve the school.

Clare Langhorne, head of Hill Park secondary, said: “We are really looking forward to a week full of careers activities.

“We want to promote to the local community what we do with and for our children, they are so capable and it is important they get as many opportunities as possible to shine.

“We would also like companies and our community to be involved in supporting us with materials to improve the school environment.

“We are in desperate need of all-weather flooring on our playground activity area which is way out of our budget ability and also paint for the school as currently Legal and General have offered physical help but we have no materials.

“We have already had a very generous and much needed donation of a swing set and scooters for our playground from Dreams Come True, which our pupils absolutely love.

“Without community support and charities like Dreams Come True we could not offer the children the great school life they have.”

As part of their work for careers week, pupils have written to local businesses to ask for help with ideas to improve the school, including fundraising for a bubble tube for the school’s sensory room, a new pathway to the school field and all weather flooring in the climbing area.

For more info on helping the school with its building projects contact Sam Simson, key stage three lead at Hill Park School, by email on samanthasimson@hillpark.brighton-hove.sch.uk