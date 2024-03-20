A car named in the Guinness Book of World Records as one of the world’s smallest is visiting Brighton next week.

Alex Orchin’s Peel P50 became famous when he drove it from John O’Groats to Land’s End in 2021.

At midday on Tuesday (26 March) it will arrive at Brighton Toy and Model Museum, where it will be on display for the summer season.

The museum is inviting people to come and greet Alex as he arrives, and to spot him driving around Brighton on his way there.

Alex did the cross-country journey in 2021 for Children in Need, for which he raised more than £11,000.

He said: “People loved seeing the Peel out and about because it’s unusual. People literally drove halfway across the country so their children could see it close up.”

Jan Etches, museum manager said: “We often describe the museum collection as real life made miniature.

“We are very excited to have Alex’s P50 on display in the museum from Easter through to the end of the summer school holidays.

“This will be a fabulous attraction giving people the only opportunity to see a Peel P50 on display in the southeast of England.”

The car, which is less than a metre high and wide, was listed in the 2010 Guinness World Records as the smallest production car ever made.

It measures 1.3m in length, 97cm in height, and 94cm in width with a 12.7cm ground clearance and has an average speed of 23mph.