FLAMINGODS + FRUITY WATER – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 19.3.24

This evening we made our way to Patterns as there was a joint venture between local promoters Melting Vinyl and Love Thy Neighbour. They had secured the services of London based Flamingods and Brighton’s very own Fruity Water.

Flamingods have a real multicultural look and vibe and offer something rather unique in their sound, which is a massive plus and a reflection of where they grew up, Bahrain. Thus they dip into psychedelia, new wave, electronica and punk whilst notably taking influence from their unique cultural heritages. Frontman Kamal Rasool moved to London to study music and he recruited his friends from Bahrain who were also studying in the UK, and so Flamingods were born and that was back in 2010. Since then the outfit have released five albums: ‘Sun’ (2013), ‘Hyperborea’ (2014), ‘Majesty’ (2016), ‘Levitation’ (2019) and ‘Head Of Pomegranate’ (2023).

In addition to Kamal Rasool the Flamingods lineup is cemented by Charles Prest, Karthik Poduval and Sam Rowe. They certainly are a versatile bunch as they regularly swap positions and instruments during tonight’s 77 minute, 14 track set, which ran from 8:46pm through to 10:03pm.

The instruments on offer tonight included drums with Roland drumpads, Korg MS2000 keys with Roland keys, Gibson Les Paul Studio guitar, Casio keyboard, Washburn 5-string bass guitar, a Turkish long-necked lute called saz (also known as bağlama), possibly a Turkish Zurna (flute), and of most interest a Taishōgoto which combines the mechanics of a typewriter with an instrument that is played via a violin bow.

Flamingods work is hypnotic, but not as in stationary trance, but upliftingly euphoric and as a result from the beginning of their set at Patterns I was merrily bopping away whilst holding onto the crowd barrier. By the conclusion of their wonderful set, it’s fair to say that the soles of my feet were well on the way to getting sore! But I certainly knew what to expect as this was my third encounter with the band, having previously witnessed them at ‘Latitude’ Festival in Suffolk on 22nd July last year, where they were my favourite act of the whole festival, and again here in Patterns as part of ‘Mutations’ Festival on 3rd November last year.

So this evening was hailed as a swift return for the quartet, but this time around they were the headliners and thus their set was double the length of my two previous encounters. They warm up with an intro tune before launching into the hypnotic ‘Born Lucky’, which made great use of the Taishōgoto and was the first of seven cuts from their latest ‘Head Of Pomegranate’ album. Kamal informs us mid set that the album got its title on the account of the sad passing of his father whilst they were working on the album and that ‘Head Of Pomegranate’ is the English translation of the place in Bahrain where his father was living, namely Ras Rumman which is a neighbourhood of Bahrain’s capital Manama which sits on the northern tip of the country on the Persian Gulf.

The next selection was ‘Adana’, which is also on the new album and prior to beginning this, Charles, Karthik and Sam did the first of several musical chairs manoeuvres. After this we had the first of a trio of tunes from 2019’s ‘Levitation’ album, this being ‘Marigold’, which witnessed the guys shifting around yet again, with drums to keys, bass to drums, and keys to bass. As I said, they’re a versatile lot. I was making notes of all the comings and goings but I think it’s best I leave it at that, in order to save confusion. Anyway, ‘Marigold’ was an absolute corker and I particularly enjoyed Karthik’s work on the Korg keys as this reminded me of the early work of The Modern Lovers, in particular ‘Old World’.

‘Gutterball’, from the latest platter was next, but before this Kamal explained his heritage to us and concluded the information that today he had received a text confirming his British citizenship…cue cheers all around! He then dedicated the track to Palestine. I particularly enjoyed his enthusiastic use of the Turkish Zurna (flute) on this tune. The first of two consecutive tunes from 2016’s ‘Majesty’ album was played next, this was the slower ‘Rhama’, the vocals of which strangely reminded me of Kirk Brandon’s (Theatre of Hate/Spear Of Destiny/The Pack). The second of these being the melodic ‘Majestic Fruit’, which witnessed Sam take the lead vocals role. The slower funk laden ‘Dirty Money’ from the latest long player was their next offering.

It was now time for the lads to play us ‘Tall Glass’ from ‘Head Of Pomegranate’. Initially a quiet number, it explodes into action and seriously reminds me of Jah Wobble’s ‘Visions Of You’. ‘Olympia’, which can be found on 2019’s ‘Levitation’ album, was played next. It’s here that Kamal informs us about his dad and thus the tune is a respectful slow swirling number. After a while they were playing arguably my favourite Flamingods tune, this being ‘Dreams (On The Strip)’, which has only come out within the past year and signifies, for me, the correct direction in which way musically the quartet are heading. The following number, ‘Volta Rocket’, is another newbie and is almost as good. This bounces along even more energetically and on reflection could quite have possibly just sneaked in under the radar as the tune of the night.

After this the quartet left the stage and we shouted for more and we were rewarded with one encore, this being the AK/DK and Arabic sounding ‘Nizwa’, which the packed crowd clapped along to. It was great to see the Taishōgoto being utilised again. And that was it! Another fabulous performance by the quartet. I truly hope they come back to Brighton really soon. Flamingods…..a band NOT to be missed!

Flamingods:

Kamal Rasool – lead vocals, keys, saz, Turkish Zurna (flute), Taishōgoto

Charles Prest – vocals, bass, keys

Karthik Poduval – vocals, drums, keys

Sam Rowe – vocals, bass, drums

Flamingods setlist:

‘Intro’

‘Born Lucky’ (from 2023 ‘Head Of Pomegranate’ album)

‘Adana’ (from 2023 ‘Head Of Pomegranate’ album)

‘Marigold’ (from 2019 ‘Levitation’ album)

‘Gutterball’ (from 2023 ‘Head Of Pomegranate’ album)

‘Rhama’ (from 2016 ‘Majesty’ album)

‘Majestic Fruit’ (from 2016 ‘Majesty’ album)

‘Dirty Money’ (from 2023 ‘Head Of Pomegranate’ album)

‘Tall Glass’ (from 2023 ‘Head Of Pomegranate’ album)

‘Olympia’ (from 2019 ‘Levitation’ album)

‘Sun’ (interlude) (from 2013 ‘Sun’ album)

‘Dreams (On The Strip)’ (from 2023 ‘Head Of Pomegranate’ album)

‘Volta Rocket’ (from 2023 ‘Head Of Pomegranate’ album)

(encore)

‘Nizwa’ (from 2019 ‘Levitation’ album)

www.flamingods.com

As mentioned at the start, support tonight came from that rather wonderful Brighton electronic duo Fruity Water, these being ‘Hoodie Boy’ Alan Odgers on keyboard/synth/beats and vocals and ‘Beanie Man’ Adam Bell on guitar and vocals. Here are an act that for me have never failed to deliver. In fact, since I first witnessed them a few years ago, they have slowly progressed away from their guitar led sounds and more into the electronic dance beats, which suits me right down to the ground. My only complaint about tonight’s performance was that it was yet again all too brief for me. It came in at a mere 26 minutes across the varying length of a handful of great tunes. They always leave me wanting more. Maybe that’s their secret, the cunning buggers!

Tonight’s tunes are delivered more like a mixtape than individual compositions and thus there is little chance to show my (and our) appreciation for their work. They commence at 7:44pm with ‘It’s On’, which sees Alan on vocoder lead vocals whilst tinkering away at his Akai MPK mini, Yamaha Reface CP, Akai Ableton Push and laptop. Adam, meanwhile, strums away on his Fender guitar. Selection two was ‘Sometimes’, which saw Adam on lead vocals and sounded rather like New Order circa 1987-1990, which in my eyes is certainly a positive. The crowd was increasing in numbers during the set and after each delivery, more and more were getting on board. So much so that one jokester kept shouting “Fruity Water” during the Flamingods set, which they laughingly acknowledged.

Their set suddenly morphed into warp factor 10 with the arrival of ‘Water Ballet (Part 1)’, with its good thumping bass beat and really dreamy guitar work. This tune gathered pace half way through and got more frantic with Adam dropping to his pedals again and creating a whole lot of noise on his guitar, whilst Alan was now seriously in full on jumping about mode. My note on this simply read “Tuuuuuunnnneee!”. However, when ‘Water Ballet (Part 1)’ morphed into ‘Water Ballet (Part 3)’ and then the longest tune ‘Bye Bye Me’, I was seriously away with the fairies. The endorphins had seriously kicked in and I hadn’t even finished my pint of ale yet! You wouldn’t necessarily think dance rhythms and the various layers of beats and drum tracks would go with the often crazy guitar work, but boy oh boy they sure do, magic stuff. All good things must come to an end and just like that it was all over, all too fast, Alan packs down his equipment as he sets Snap’s ‘Rhythm Is A Dancer’ on the go whilst Adam continues to force a ton of feedback from his guitar and by 8:10pm they were done. Another must see band!!

Fruity Water:

Adam Bell – guitar & vocals

Alan Odgers – keyboard/synth/beats & vocals

Fruity Water setlist:

‘It’s On’

‘Sometimes’

‘Water Ballet (pt. 1)’

‘Water Ballet (pt. 3)’

‘Bye Bye Me’ (from 2018 ‘Thirst Takes’ album)

www.instagram.com/fruitywaterband