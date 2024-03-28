Maxïmo Park have shared their brand-new single ‘Favourite Songs’ alongside news of upcoming UK and EU headline tour dates in the Autumn, which includes a date here in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on Sunday 20th October.

‘Favourite Songs’ is the band’s own salute to the potency of pop music in its ability to provide solace in times of need, and a place to retreat into with like minds. Jerky riffs, shimmering synths and a driving chorus propel ‘Favourite Songs’ to a place of collective joy, while singer Paul Smith’s reassurances that “all of our troubles will fade away” ring out in elation. As the first new music from the band in more than 18 months it’s a song that finds them back in the mood for celebration, revelling in music’s power to create the strongest of bonds and send the strongest of messages.

Singer Paul Smith comments on the song: “Our aim was to create a peppy yet powerful ode to the consolation of music and companionship in the face of other people’s preconceptions.”

Hear ‘Favourite Songs’ on streaming services HERE and watch the video on YouTube HERE.

Maxïmo Park – 2024 headline UK / EU tour dates:

Oct 8 – Academy, Dublin, IE

Oct 9 – Limelight 2, Belfast, NI

Oct 11 – Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, UK

Oct 12 – New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

Oct 15 – Beckett Students’ Union, Leeds, UK

Oct 16 – Waterfront, Norwich, UK

Oct 18 – Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK

Oct 20 – Concorde 2, Brighton, UK

Oct 22 – Trinity, Bristol, UK

Oct 23 – Town Hall, Birmingham, UK

Oct 24 – Leadmill, Sheffield, UK

Oct 26 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle, UK

Nov 4 – Melkweg Oz, Amsterdam, NL

Nov 5 – Point Ephémère, Paris, FR

Nov 6 – Stollwerck, Cologne, DE

Nov 8 – Markthalle, Hamburg, DE

Nov 9 – VEGA, Copenhagen, DK

Nov 10 – Metropol, Berlin, DE

Nov 12 – Exil, Zurich, CH

Nov 13 – Technikum. Munich, DE

Nov 14 – Substage, Karlsruhe, DE

General sale begins at 10am GMT on Thursday 28th March. Access tickets HERE.

linktr.ee/MaximoPark