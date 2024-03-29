Pedestrian crossings are expected to appear early next year in Elm Grove after residents called for action to make the road safer.

Elm Grove resident Michelle Patel asked when work on crossings, speed regulation and “greening” would start when Brighton and Hove City Council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee met on Tuesday (26 March).

Ms Patel previously urged councillors to focus on road safety and speeding, particularly in the area around Elm Grove Primary School, in September 2022.

The call for action came about because residents feared the potential effects of more traffic being pushed on to “boundary roads” should the Hanover and Tarner low-traffic neighbourhood project go ahead.

However, this scheme was scrapped last year.

Ms Patel was part of group that held a workshop with other Elm Grove residents to identify priorities before addressing councillors at Hove Town Hall.

Those priorities included safe crossings, slower traffic, more plants, trees and greening, better street furniture, resurfacing and better rubbish collection.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said that two sites were approved for “infrastructure improvements” in December.

A pedestrian crossing is due to replace the current “pedestrian refuge island” close to the corner of Hampden Road and De Montfort Road.

A similar crossing upgrade is also planned by the corner of Bonchurch Road.

Councillor Muten said that officials were also looking into installing a “sustainable drainage system” to help deal with “surface run off”.

Design work is starting this spring, with consultation on the concept designs expected in the summer, and construction is expected to take place in early 2025.