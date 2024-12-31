As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A driver who stopped in the middle of the A27 to drop off passengers by the Amex was fined

Brighton’s biggest night club and the neighbouring seafront cinema closed their doors with immediate effect after building defects were found. They’re still not open again.

The council announced a review secondary school admissions, with the aim of reducing the number of spare places, redrawing catchment areas in the process and aiming to ensure poorer pupils do better. Its first set of proposals were scrapped, and a consultation a new set of plans is ongoing.

More than two dozen seafront arches are set to be demolished and rebuilt over the next few years.

Brighton and Hove City Council submitted a letter expressing interest in a “devolution” deal, also signed by the leaders of the seven district councils in West Sussex

The family of a 31-year-old woman said that she was “abandoned” in a hospital corridor for hours before her death.

A developer wastold to rip down a house which was built with an extra basement floor not on the approved plans