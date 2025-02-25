A man with Hove links who was wanted on recall to prison has been arrested, Sussex Police said.

The force issued a public appeal for help finding Sebastian Chojnacki, 29, last week.

Sussex Police said: “We are looking for wanted Sebastian Chojnacki. The 29-year-old is wanted on recall to prison.

“Chojnacki has been known to frequent the Goldstone and Denmark Villas area of Hove.

Since then, the force has issued a statement, saying: “Sebastian Chojnacki, who was wanted on recall to prison, has been found and arrested.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and helped us locate him.