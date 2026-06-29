A man is in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of slashing one man across the face with a knife and assaulting another in a Brighton street yesterday evening (Saturday 17 June).

The man was alleged to have grabbed a dog two before members of the public stepped in and tackled him to the ground.

Sussex Police said today: “A 33-year-old man remains in custody after two men were assaulted in Sillwood Street, Brighton, on Saturday evening, 27 June.

“Two men, both local, were injured when they were assaulted by a man carrying a knife in an incident just before 6pm.

“A 29-year-old man suffered a slash to his face and ear and he was treated at hospital and discharged.

“A man, 28, was hit in the face through the window of a taxi and he was assessed at hospital.

“The man with the knife went on to chase and grab hold of dog before he was tackled to the ground by members of the public and the knife was seized. The dog was unharmed.

“A 33-year-old man, who lives locally, was arrested for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and he remains in custody.”

Detective Inspector Stephen Taylor said: “This was a distressing and serious incident and the victims are being supported by officers.

“A thorough investigation is under way to ensure we have a full picture of what happened.

“Witnesses have come forward and we thank them for helping us in our investigation.

“Our neighbourhood policing officers are patrolling in the area and if anyone has any concerns they should speak with them.”