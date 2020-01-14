Day of action to combat street drinking and drug dealing in St James’s Street

Street drinking and drug dealing in St James’s Street were tackled during a day of action by police officers and PCSOs from the city prevention team yesterday.

Officers joined forces with the local authority, a specialist mental health nurse and homeless agencies to carry out action in the area after listening to the concerns of residents and businesses.

PCSO 39041 and PCSO 35729 out and about with our colleagues in St James Street, Brighton engaging with the community and targeting ASB. If you're in St James Street, come and say hi!



Chief Inspector Rachel Swinney said: “My local policing teams have been working with members of the community and the local authority to tackle some of the issues raised around drug dealing, street drinking and anti social behaviour.

“We have worked with our partners to sign post any vulnerable adults in St James’ Street to suitable services which provide support with housing, mental health and substance abuse.

“However we want to make it clear that we will not tolerate crime and anti-social behaviour and we will deal robustly with those who persist in committing crime.

“We are committed to making St James’ Street, which is a bustling area popular with residents and tourists, a pleasant place to live, work and visit.”

“I would like to thank the members of the local community who have been working with and encourage them to report any information they may have have about drug dealing or anti-social behaviour in the St James’ Street area.”

Report online or ring 101.