Brighton hospital stabbing – man held for attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a member of staff was stabbed at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton this morning (Sunday 19 July).

The victim, a man in his fifties, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been arrested and police and security staff have worked to ensure safety of everyone at the Royal Sussex County Hospital following a stabbing incident

“At 8.42am on Sunday (19 July) police were called to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after a report that a member of staff had sustained a stab wound.

“The hospital site was quickly secured while officers have been working with security staff to confirm that nobody else has been injured and that staff and patients are safe.

“Following immediate police searches and inquiries a 30-year-old man was arrested in nearby Wilson Avenue at 9.40am on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody for interview and further inquiries.

“This apparently isolated and unexplained incident is not being treated as terrorism at this time and there is currently nothing to suggest that any other person has been involved or that anyone else is at risk.”

At 11.25am Sussex Police added: “The injuries to the victim who is in his fifties, are not now assessed as life threatening. His family have been informed.”

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals, the NHS trust that runs the Royal Sussex, said on Twitter: “An incident took place at the Royal Sussex County Hospital this morning in which one member of staff was injured.

“The staff member is in a safe and stable state and is being cared for in the hospital.

“The police and hospital security staff have secured the site and currently the public are not being allowed into the hospital while a search of the premises is carried out.”

Hove MP Peter Kyle said on Twitter: “Shocking news from our hospital. We don’t yet know why a member of staff was stabbed but I’m thankful to

@BtonHovePolice for a swift arrest for attempted murder.

“All affected by this are in my thoughts, especially the victim who I wish a swift recovery.”