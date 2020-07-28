Burglary suspect brought before Brighton court

A man charged with two burglaries in Brighton and Hove has been brought before a court.

Kamil Nawrot, 35, was told that he would be kept in prison until he appears before a judge at Lewes Crown Court next month.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged with two counts of burglary in Brighton and Hove.

“Police were called after the Royal Mail delivery office, in Denmark Villas, Hove, was broken into in the early hours of Monday (20 July).

“A laptop and an official Royal Mail jacket were taken from the premises, among other items.

“Officers were then alerted to a break in at St John the Baptist School, in Whitehawk Hill Road, Brighton, at around 10am on Sunday (26 July).

“Officers attended and arrested a man at the scene.

“Kamil Nawrot, 35, unemployed, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of burglary of other than a dwelling, with intent to steal.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (27 July) and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Monday 24 August.”