Suspected Brighton knifeman arrested shortly after reward offered

Posted On 05 Nov 2020 at 10:03 pm
A man suspected of threatening people with a knife in Brighton has been arrested shortly after a £5,000 reward was offered.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 5 November): “Police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Jordan Charles, who was wanted on suspicion of a series of violent incidents in Crawley and Brighton.”

Charles was suspected of having threatened people with a knife in Brighton and to have hurled racist and homophobic abuse and spitting saliva and blood at police.

Sussex Police said: “Charles was arrested in London on Wednesday 4 November following police inquiries and has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault by battery on Friday 29 May and possession of a firearm.

“He is due to appear in custody at Crawley Magistrates Court on Thursday 5 November and will also face the court over six court warrants that had previously been issued for his arrest.

“They relate to

– Robbery on Monday 30 December 2019 and witness intimidation in March 2019

– Threatening a person with a blade in a public place, assault by beating of an emergency worker, common assault on an emergency worker and racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm and distress, all on Saturday 17 August 2019

– GBH, affray and possession of an offensive weapon on Saturday 7 September 2019

– Criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon and ABH on Sunday 8 December 2019

– GBH, two cases of ABH, affray, and assault on an emergency worker on Friday 13 March this year

– Robbery on Sunday 30 December 2018 and witness intimidation in March 2019

– GBH in 2020 while on a train”

When offering a reward, Crimestoppers said that Charles was suspected of “ransacking a takeaway in Crawley and attacking a customer (and) attacking staff at another Crawley restaurant with a glass and a metal chain dog lead wrapped around his hand”.

He is wanted for questioning about an attack outside a night club when a woman was punched and kicked to the floor.

And, Crimestoppers said, he is suspected of “assaulting a 12-year-old girl who had come to the aid of her mother and aunt during a parking dispute”.

  1. Rachel November 5, 2020 at 10:52 pm Reply

    Why was this vile, dangerous piece of filth still walking the streets after the list of crimes he’s committed? He should have been locked up long ago. Our justice system is a sick joke.

