Brothel owners lose £20k seized by police



More than £20,000 seized from the owners of a Hove brothel closed by police last year has been forfeited as the proceeds of crime.

Brighton Belles in Rosa Court, Waterloo Street was ordered to shut for three months by magistrates on 12 November last year.

Adele and Peter Wakeham, of Amherst Crescent, Hove, were already under investigation for keeping a brothel and possessing a stun gun after being arrested in December 2018.

Another unnamed 54-year-old woman who had been arrested at the same time was released without charge.

In December last year, the Wakehams were given conditional cautions for keeping a brothel, and Peter Wakeham for possessing the stun gun.

And in October this year, Brighton Magistrates Court ordered that £22,572.39 – plus 55 Euros , $25 US Dollars and 20 Swiss Francs – seized by police should be forfeited.

The Proceeds of Crime Act gives police the power to apply to courts for the forfeiture of cash believed to have been generated by criminal activities.

Once forfeited, it is kept for 30 days in case an appeal is lodged, and then transferred to the Home Office.

South Coast Belles, a limited liability partnership run by Peter Wakeham and an Adele Erridge who is the same age and lives at the same address as the Adele Wakeham whose cash was forfeited, is still an active company.

However, the flat from which Brighton Belles was run has now been converted into a flat, Brighton and Hove News understands.

Police have had no further reports of the same nature from this location.