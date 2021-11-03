Van Morrison announces 2 concerts in Brighton as part of select 7 date UK tour

The legendary Van Morrison proudly announces seven new UK concerts in January/March/April, 2022 which takes in two Brighton Dome shows on 27th and 28th January.

Tickets go on-sale: 9.00am – Friday, November 5th, 2021

UK tour dates:

JANUARY 2022

24th – Bristol Hippodrome

27th/28th – Brighton Dome

MARCH 2022

23rd – Edinburgh Playhouse

24th – Gateshead Sage

APRIL 2022

4th/5th – Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

Ticket prices are £75 / £65 & £45 with the exception of London where they are priced at £95 / £85 / £75 / £65 & £45.

Tickets available from the venues direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline –

www.ticketline.co.uk/van-morrison – 0844 888 9991

Start time is 7:30pm in Brighton and London. Start time is 8pm in Bristol, Edinburgh and Gateshead.

To date, Van Morrison has released 42 albums– his current ‘Latest Record Project Vol 1’ delves into his ongoing love of blues, R&B jazz and soul – to critical acclaim.

Throughout Morrison’s illustrious career, he has under his belt a vast accolade of awards: a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, Six Grammys, honorary doctorates from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, entry into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and the French Ordres Des Artes Et Des Lettres – attested to the international reach of Van’s musical art.

Further info on Van Morrison HERE.