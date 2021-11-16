New co-chair for key council committee

A key council committee has a new co-chair, with two Green councillors once again sharing responsibility for rubbish, recycling, roads and much more.

Councillor Steve Davis was voted in as the co-chair of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee this afternoon (Tuesday 16 November).

He will share his duties with fellow Green councillor Amy Heley who initially co-chaired the committee with their colleague Councillor Pete West until he stepped down in September last year.

A report published shortly before the committee met this afternoon spelt out the division of their duties.

Councillor Davis assumes responsibility for highways, traffic management and transport as well as parking.

Councillor Heley retains responsibility for sustainability, coastal protection, flood defences, the seafront, environmental health, trading standards, public spaces and parks and open spaces.

The pair will share responsibility for waste, including Cityclean, the council’s rubbish, recycling and street cleaning service.

Councillor Davis said that he had come a long way from driving instructor to green activist.

He said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for me. I have come a long way from bike courier, to driving instructor, to activist – me and Councillors Lloyd and Nield knocking every door in our beloved Withdean – to elected councillor and now co-chair of this particularly important committee that helps shape this incredible city that we all love.

“We are in a climate, health and biodiversity emergency, and it is all hands on deck to help make the structural changes we need as the clock ticks down to disaster.

“I’m sure colleagues will agree this is a huge committee with huge areas of responsibility that necessitate time and resources and focus.”

His nomination was supported by councillors from all three parties – Green, Labour and Conservative.