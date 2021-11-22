Missing Portslade man found safe and well

A missing man from Portslade has been found safe and well, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “We are pleased to report that Ben O’Connor, who had been missing from his home in Portslade since Friday (19 November), has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal.”

The 30-year-old was found with 48 hours of disappearing after a swiftly made public appeal.