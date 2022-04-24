BREAKING NEWS

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Devil’s Dyke

Posted On 24 Apr 2022 at 12:22 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A motorcyclist has died in a crash near the Devil’s Dyke, just north of Brighton.

The crash claimed the life of a 43-year-old man yesterday afternoon (Saturday 23 April).

It does not appear to have involved any other vehicles although police have issued a public appeal for witnesses and information.

Sussex Police said this morning: “Police are seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist died on a road near Brighton.

“Just before 4pm on Saturday 23 April emergency services were called to Saddlescombe Road, Saddlescombe, after a motorcyclist had left the road.

“The 43-year-old man sadly died at the scene.

“No other vehicle appears to have been involved.

“Police are asking anyone who saw what happened, especially any drivers with dashcam which may assist, to get in touch, either by calling 101 or via collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Cobham.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com