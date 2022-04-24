Motorcyclist dies in crash near Devil’s Dyke

A motorcyclist has died in a crash near the Devil’s Dyke, just north of Brighton.

The crash claimed the life of a 43-year-old man yesterday afternoon (Saturday 23 April).

It does not appear to have involved any other vehicles although police have issued a public appeal for witnesses and information.

Sussex Police said this morning: “Police are seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist died on a road near Brighton.

“Just before 4pm on Saturday 23 April emergency services were called to Saddlescombe Road, Saddlescombe, after a motorcyclist had left the road.

“The 43-year-old man sadly died at the scene.

“No other vehicle appears to have been involved.

“Police are asking anyone who saw what happened, especially any drivers with dashcam which may assist, to get in touch, either by calling 101 or via collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Cobham.”