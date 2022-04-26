Fire breaks out in North Laine

Firefighters rushed to a home in Pelham Street this lunchtime after a blaze broke out.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Preston Circus and Hove to the North Laine street shortly after midday.

They used four breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put out the flames, staying on the scene for just over an hour.

A spokeswoman for ESFRS said: “An investigation is due to take place but it is initially been deemed as accidental.”