An evening with She Drew The Gun in Brighton

She Drew The Gun have announced an 11 date UK tour with a difference. This will feature a stripped back music set along with poetry. One of the 11 dates will be here in Brighton courtesy of promoters Love Thy Neighbour at the Komedia on Tuesday 7th March.

Tickets can be purchased from the Komedia HERE and from the promoter HERE.

Under the moniker She Drew The Gun, songwriter Louisa Roach began by playing solo gigs around Liverpool, she quickly caught the attention of The Coral’s James Skelly who she began working with at Skeleton Key Records, recruiting band members along the way. At first glance Roach’s fuzzy psych-pop may suggest that the Wirral born songwriter is another ‘Cosmic Scouser’ but then you’re drawn into the spirit of rebellion, songs that rally against injustice and food banks and celebrate outsiderdom.

Roach was late to music, releasing her first LP ‘Memories Of The Future’ after a decade of motherhood and studying at college. The second LP ‘Revolution Of Mind’, released October 2018, again produced by James Skelly, continued the fine work laid out on her 2016 debut. Announced in the top 10 albums of 2018 by BBCRadio6 Music, the record was one of the runaway indie successes of the year. In 2019 the band completed a sold out UK tour, which included an appearance at the Concorde 2 on 24th October – read our review HERE.

They also played a string of UK festivals including main stage performances at Glastonbury and Blue Dot among others. In 2020 the band played virtual gigs to help raise money for Greenpeace and the Music Venue Trust among others and look forward to a proper return to live music. In 2021, the ‘Behave Myself’ album was released. Last year, She Drew The Gun performed live at Chalk in Brighton on 19th February – Read our review of that night HERE.

Check out the She Drew The Gun videos on YouTube and visit the official website at www.shedrewthegun.com