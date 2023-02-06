Man arrested after women report being imprisoned

A man has been arrested for a string of offences including organised crime and threats to kill after women reported being imprisoned at two separate addresses.

Police found the first victim at a house in Hollingdean after they were called to reports of an assault on Friday afternoon.

She told officers the man who assaulted her was a frequent visitor to the property who had forcibly trapped her inside on a number of occasions through violence and intimidation.

Within hours of her giving a description of him, police went to an address in Southwick, where another woman reported being falsely imprisoned.

The suspect – a 32-year-old man of no fixed address – was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, two counts of false imprisonment, participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, making threats to kill, intentional strangulation, stalking involving fear of violence and failing to appear at court.

He has been remanded in custody to attend court on Monday (6 February) in relation to the outstanding warrant for failing to appear at court.

Chief Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris said: “This was fine work by our officers, who proved once again there is no substitute for local knowledge.

“Following the initial call, they were able to swiftly identify and locate a suspect, which has meant two vulnerable people have now been safeguarded.

“I would like to commend all involved for their proactive response and reaffirm Sussex Police’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities.”