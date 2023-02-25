Electric scooter fire in Brighton

One person was reported to have been injured when an electric scooter caught fire in Brighton tonight (Saturday 25 February).

The fire was in Margaret Street, in Kemp Town, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service said: “We were called to a fire in Margaret Street, Brighton.

“Firefighters from Preston Circus and Roedean were called out at 9.33pm to reports of an electric scooter fire.

“The crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

“There are reports of one injury who is now in care of the ambulance.”