New date set for Van Gogh show in Brighton

A new date has been set for the opening of an immersive show based on paintings by Vincent Van Gogh.

The show, Van Gogh Alive, was due to start today (Friday 12 May) but crucial work at the Corn Exchange, in Brighton, overran.

This afternoon, Andrew Comben, chief executive of the Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival, said: “I am very pleased to share news that the opening date for Van Gogh Alive has been rescheduled for Saturday 20 May.

“The welfare of our visitors is always our top priority and this new date allows for the necessary certification of building systems in our Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre to have taken place.

“All impacted Van Gogh Alive ticket holders (those with tickets between Friday 12 May and Friday 19 May) have now been contacted via email and invited to select an alternative available date between Friday 20 May and the end of the exhibition’s run, now extended to Sunday 3 September.

“We want to sincerely apologise again to all affected customers and thank them for their understanding.

“The delay has been hugely disappointing for everyone involved in the restoration of this historic 220-year-old building.

“When we went on sale with Van Gogh Alive in January 2023 we were anticipating the completion of all redevelopment works by the end of March so we were confident we could deliver a May opening.

“The installation of new building-wide systems is a vital part of the redevelopment and, although these systems were in place, additional testing and verification were required.

“All other requirements for opening have been satisfied. Our venues, and Van Gogh Alive, will be ready to welcome visitors from Saturday 20 May.

“We extend our thanks to the project team, contractors and consultants who have worked to resolve these issues as soon as possible.

“Any ticket holders experiencing difficulty in rebooking their tickets are invited to email us at tickets@brightondome.org for further assistance.”

Work to restore the 19th century Corn Exchange started in early 2017 and has been beset by hold ups including the discovery of a Quaker burial ground, the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns and the financial collapse of the initial main contractor.

The £28 million restoration was originally due to have been finished in late 2018, with the completion date having to be pushed back a number of times.

According to the Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival, “Van Gogh Alive is not an art exhibition in the traditional sense.

“It is an immersive, multi-sensory art experience combining high-definition projections of Van Gogh’s paintings with digital surround sound and aromas of Provence.

“Imagery and animations are projected at a scale that offers visitors the ability to see the details of the artist’s work like never before. More than 3,000 images transform each surface.

“Van Gogh Alive is the world’s most visited immersive art exhibition, mesmerising a global audience of over 8.5 million and having visited 80 cities.”