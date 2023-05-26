BREAKING NEWS

Half-naked man arrested for assault

Posted On 26 May 2023 at 4:03 pm
By :
Comment: 0


A man dressed just in his pants and socks was arrested by several officers after police were called to a domestic disturbance today.

Five police cars, including the dog unit, and a police van rushed to Whichelo Place in Brighton this morning after a call at 11.20.

It took about six officers to restrain the man, who was put in the back of the van.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to Whichelo Place in Brighton at 11.20am on Friday (26 May) to reports of a disturbance in a property.

“Officers attended at 11.30am and arrested a 30-year-old man of no fixed address on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. He remains in custody at this time.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

What’s On

Punk rockers Peter And The Test Tube Babies & Noah And The Loners announce Autumn gig

Posted On26 May 2023

The Rose Hill among recipients of Music Venue Trust’s Pipeline Investment Fund

Posted On25 May 2023

The Top 5 music performances during this year’s Great Escape

Posted On25 May 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com