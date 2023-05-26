Half-naked man arrested for assault



A man dressed just in his pants and socks was arrested by several officers after police were called to a domestic disturbance today.

Five police cars, including the dog unit, and a police van rushed to Whichelo Place in Brighton this morning after a call at 11.20.

It took about six officers to restrain the man, who was put in the back of the van.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to Whichelo Place in Brighton at 11.20am on Friday (26 May) to reports of a disturbance in a property.

“Officers attended at 11.30am and arrested a 30-year-old man of no fixed address on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. He remains in custody at this time.”