Brighton and Hove City Council has set out a timetable for a series of changes at the bin depot in Hollingdean after a critical independent report.

A barrister, Aileen McColgan, found “a toxic culture” at Cityclean, which is based in Hollingdean, and set out a number of recommendations which were accepted by councillors before Christmas.

These included ending political involvement in disciplinary proceedings after concerns that councillors were overturning properly taken decisions, effectively undermining managers and enabling bullying and intimidation to continue.

The council said: “The recent report into Cityclean, written by independent King’s Counsel Aileen McColgan, sets out a number of recommendations the council should implement to create a safe, fair and inclusive working environment.

“The council has already started to implement the recommendations including taking firm action on behaviour, equality matters and workplace culture.

“These are all in progress but, to ensure we’re keeping our residents, businesses, stakeholders and visitors updated, we’ve set out the recommendations and planned timeline and will update the city moving forward.”

The timetable for the key recommendations is as follows.

December 2023 – Investigate recruitment practices to ensure fair recruitment and fair allocation of work to agency staff.

January / February 2024 – Improve joint working with unions and build a stronger culture of partnership to ensure the voices of every member of Cityclean staff are heard and are treated equally and fairly.

Spring 2024 – Replace employment-related “councillor appeals panels”, where councillors had the final decision on disciplinary matters, to bring the council in line with most other local authorities.

Spring 2024 – Revise ways of working with staff and unions at Cityclean to bring the service into line with ways of working throughout the rest of the council.

Summer 2024 – Tighten time limits for staff disciplinaries and grievances to prevent procedures taking longer than they should.

The Labour leader of the council leader Bella Sankey ordered the independent inquiry after taking political charge in May when her party won the local elections. Councillor Sankey acted after whistleblowing disclosures.

She said: “We have fully accepted the recommendations as laid out in the report and we are committed to implementing them as soon as we can.

“Having a waste and recycling service that is fair, inclusive and a healthy and safe place to work is vital for Brighton and Hove, its residents and businesses and everyone who works or visits the city.”