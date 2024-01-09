A Sussex Police officer is due to appear in court today charged with causing the death of a man who was hit by a police car.

The PC was not named by the police when he was charged but he appears on the court list as Christopher Corker, from Worthing.

Corker is due appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 9 January) charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The victim, Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, died after being hit in Peacehaven on the evening of Saturday 30 April 2022.

Corker was charged after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct after a mandatory referral from Sussex Police.

Investigators looked into how Mr Hölscher-Ermert, from Newhaven, came to die.

The investigation was completed by April last year when a file was prepared for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which authorised the charge.

The CPS decided not to charge a second officer who was under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.

The IOPC said last month: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Hölscher-Ermert’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“It is important now that criminal proceedings are able to run their course.

“We would reiterate the importance of not reporting, commenting or sharing information online which could, in any way, prejudice those proceedings.”