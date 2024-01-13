Brighton’s Santa Bus raised more than £37,000 for local charities in its 20th year.

Santa joined competition winners as well as charity staff and volunteers on a specially decorated open-top Brighton and Hove bus across 20 nights in December.

Thousands of people lined the 20 different routes across December and walked alongside as charity collectors raised £37,620.05 through nightly bucket collections.

Donations were also made through local business collection points, and an online Go Fund Me page, bringing the total raised over the last two decades to over £417,500.

Ed Wills, director of Metrobus and Brighton and Hove Buses, said: “What an incredible amount of money raised, especially during the present economic climate, and an overwhelming display of generosity from everyone who has supported and donated to Santa Bus charities.

“Over the last 20 years, the Santa Bus has become one of the city’s most popular and iconic annual events, so we are delighted to have again hosted Santa Claus and his elves on board one of our local buses.

“A huge thank you to everyone who helps make this happen including the teams of nightly volunteers and everybody who comes out to donate and to give Santa and his helpers a festive wave.”

Between 20 and 30 volunteers supported the Santa Bus, equating to 1,876 hours of donated time.

The money will be split equally between the 20 charities, including local hospice Martlets, surplus food distribution charity Fareshare Sussex and childrens’ charity the Anne Bickmore Children’s (ABC) Fund.

Anne Bickmore, chair of the ABC Fund said: “The ABC Fund provides trips and treats for local children and families who are facing adversity.

“This includes Pantomime visits, food hampers, books, arts and crafts and days out to theme parks.

“These trips and treats give the children a chance to make memories which will last a long time after the event.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Brighton and Hove Buses who operate the Santa Bus as all the money raised will help towards putting even more smiles on the face of many young people.”