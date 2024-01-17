Potential jurors have been selected in the case of an aristocrat and her partner accused of over the death of their baby daughter.

Constance Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, face trial after baby Victoria was found dead at an allotment in Brighton last March.

They are charged with the manslaughter by gross negligence of the girl between Wednesday 4 January and Monday 27 February last year.

The pair also face charges of perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The defendants, of no fixed address, have denied the charges against them.

Today (Wednesday 17 January), a panel of 15 potential jurors was selected at the Old Bailey.

They were sent away for a week and told they would not be required to return to court until next Wednesday (24 January).

Judge Mark Lucraft told them not to carry out any internet research about the case which is expected to go on until Friday 8 March.