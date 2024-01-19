A teenage girl arrested on suspicion of arson over a blaze at a Hove school has now been sectioned, police say.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody for questioning in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It followed a serious blaze at Blatchington Mill School in Nevill Avenue on Wednesday evening.

The school told parents this morning it was waiting for the police to allow access to what is now a crime scene before it could say when pupils can return to the school.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A 16-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has been detained under the Mental Health Act for assessment while the investigation continues.

“A joint investigation between police and the fire service is ongoing and we are not able to give a timeframe on the length of this work at this time.”

In a message to parents, deputy head Brandon Hughes said: “We are working on a longer term learning plan for all students, depending on what the police will allow us to provide.

“We look forward to being in a position later today to provide further information.”