A Joao Pedro hat-trick saw Albion make it through to the FA Cup 5th round draw after a pulsating encounter at Bramall Lane.

A seemingly rejuvenated Evan Ferguson combined well with Facundo Buonanotte who beat two defenders to fire Albion in front on 14 minutes.

As United looked to get back in it, Jayden Bogle upended Pedro in the penalty area. Albion’s Brazilian striker dispatched the resulting penalty to make it 2-0.

Albion uncharacteristically took their foot of the gas before the break and Gustavo Hamer pulled one back for the home side.

Then, at the end of an unaccountably long period of first half added time, Bogle crossed for Willlam Osula who headed past Bart Verbruggen to restore parity before half time.

Soon after half-time, Bogle conceded his second penalty of the match. Again, Pedro dispatched it, restoring Albion’s lead.

Adam Webster was replaced by Igor and Ferguson by Danny Welbeck before the ever-impressive Jan Paul van Hecke played a super ball to Pedro who, from the edge of the area, completed his hat-trick to put Albion 4-2 in front.

United tried to get back in it with Auston Trusty and Andre Brooks having a go but it was Albion who had the last say.

Welbeck broke clear to add Albion’s fifth to seal a well-deserved 5-2 away win, probably Albion’s biggest FA Cup away win since thrashing Aldershot 6-2 back in the first round in 2000.

The Seagulls will now set their sights on Tuesday evening (30 January) when they visit Luton Town in the Premier League for a 7.45pm kick-off.