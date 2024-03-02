Police are looking for a man who lived in the centre of Brighton who is wanted for recall to prison.

Officers are searching for Daniel Logan, 43, formerly of Glenwood Lodge, Grand Parade, Brighton, and Clarendon Road, Worthing.

Sussex Police said today (Saturday 2 March): “Can you help us find Daniel Logan?

“The 43-year-old, who has links to Worthing, Brighton, Eastbourne and London, is wanted for recall to prison.

“Daniel is described as a 6ft tall white man with short brown hair.

“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting crime reference 47230160800.”