A 16-year-old boy has been convicted of murdering 17-year-old Mustafa Momand after stabbing him in Queen’s Road, Brighton, last October.

At Brighton Crown Court a jury of six men and six women found the boy, from Southwick, guilty of murder with a large kitchen knife.

He was also convicted of threatening another man, Stephen Slark, from Southwick, with a machete just a few months before the stabbing, outside Portslade station, but acquitted of threatening him with a hammer.

The judge, Sir Adam Constable, known as Mr Justice Constable, said that the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, would be sentenced on Thursday 2 May.

He said: “By law the only sentence that I can pass is one that the defendant will serve at His Majesty’s pleasure but I have to set a minimum term that he must serve before he is eligible to be considered for parole.”

The judge praised Mustafa’s parents for the dignified way that they had conducted themselves during the trial.

He said: “It has been moving – and you have shown a great deal of dignity. Thank you for that.”

Mustafa’s mother, Suraya, sitting in the well of the court with her husband, stifled tears and said: “Thank you, my lord.”

In the public gallery, the 16-year-old’s mother sobbed as he was taken back to the cells.

The murder happened at about 5pm on a busy Thursday evening in a crowded street as Mustafa walked backed from the courthouse where his killed would be convicted.

He owed a drug debt to a 22-year-old dealer, Zakaria Deghayes, from Saltdean, also known as Gotti.

Mustafa had moved to Croydon to try to stay clear of trouble. The court was told that he was making a new life there and came back to Brighton just for his appearance in court but he never made it home.