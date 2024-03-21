Spring is (nearly) here! The season of the cherry blossom.

Such a relief for us all after a long winter and it means a chance to explore new events, venues and experiences as a result. It is an opportunity to dust off the cobwebs of your wardrobe and for those who struggle through winter, your mind too (just me?).

To welcome the arrival of spring, The Ivy Asia is introducing a new seasonal limited edition afternoon tea and accompanying cocktails across all The Ivy Asia restaurants including our very own Brighton one.

From 25 March to 5 May 2024, those wanting to experience the delights of the spirit of Japan can enjoy a Blossom Afternoon Tea available daily from 3pm until 4:45pm, Fallen Blossom Dessert, and a newly curated cocktail menu crafted in partnership with Edrington and Beam Suntory.

View the full menu here.

The savoury tea priced at £29.95 is a fusion of Asian and British traditions delivered with a three-tier stand adorned with treats including crispy Aromatic Duck Spring Rolls, Vegetable Dumplings, Sesame Crusted Prawn Dumplings, and a variety of maki rolls.

This is followed with Raspberry Macaroons and sweet Cherry Blossom Trees to stretch the palate. The afternoon tea is paired alongside five new cocktails including Sparkling Sakura, and another titled Lavender Haze.

To accompany this there are two standalone evenings of complete with live entertainment starting at 6:30 pm on 27 March and 5 May 2024 too, so dust off your gladrags, come out and enjoy the good weather with a cherry blossom twist!

