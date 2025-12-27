As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

Proposals to operate direct train services between Newcastle and Brighton have been announced

A teenager was arrested for murder after a 57-year-old man was killed and a woman and boy seriously injured in a home in Brighton this morning. Fabio Botros was later charged with the murder of his father and the attempted murder of his mother and the boy with knives and a hammer. He is due to stand trial next year.

Ikea opened a Brighton pop up shop ahead of the summer opening of its main Churchill Square store

A “pop up” rave left a trail of destruction on the seafront in Ovingdean where a family have been working to open a new cafe

A row broke out between two villages over lines drawn on a map.

A landowner who damaged the roots of two protected trees so badly they had to be felled was fined £4,000.