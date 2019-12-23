Woman reports being raped after work Christmas party in Brighton

A woman has reported being raped after taking a taxi home from her work Christmas party in Brighton.

Sussex Police said today (Monday 23 December): “Party-goers are reminded to stay safe and be vigilant, as detectives investigate a serious sexual assault on a woman.

“The 31-year-old victim had been at a work Christmas party in Brighton on Friday evening (20 December) before taking a taxi to her home in Worthing.

“It is understood the driver was in a car with green and white door panels and picked her up in Western Road, close to the junction with Queen Square, at around 1.30am on Saturday (21 December).

“The victim was taken home to Worthing, where it is alleged the driver followed her into her flat and raped her.”

Detective Inspector Steve Cobbett, of the Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “This is a highly distressing incident and the victim has been seen and supported by specially trained officers from our Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are keen for anyone who may hold any information about this incident to come forward.”

Detective Inspector Cobbett added: “I’d also like to urge everyone to stay safe and vigilant, especially this festive season when there are likely to be more social occasions.

“Only get in a licensed taxi, keep in contact with friends and family – and let them know when you are safely home.”

Sussex Police added: “The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man with short dark thin hair, short dark facial hair, big round eyes, aged in his forties or fifties, of medium build with a large stomach.

“He was wearing a zip-up top which was light at the top and dark at the bottom.

“Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Bordon.”