Police looking for suspected Brighton beach sex attacker

Police are trying to track down a man suspected of carrying out a sex attack on the each in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police have released this image of a man who may hold vital information about an incident on Brighton beach.

“Detectives are investigating a report of a sexual assault on a local woman in her twenties, which is alleged to have occurred west of Brighton Palace Pier between 10.15pm and 11.40pm on Saturday 3 August, which was Brighton Pride weekend.

“Officers have since obtained and released this image of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

“If this is you, or if you know who it is, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1981 of 03/08.”