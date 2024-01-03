The scale of vandalism and antisocial behaviour which led to the closure of a city centre toilet block has been revealed.

The toilets on The Level closed in summer 2022 after being plagued with vandalism, drug use and graffiti.

Brighton and Hove City Council now wants to convert the neighbouring MacLaren Pavilion into a cafe with new toilets.

It will offer the lease at a reduced rent in return for the operator also looking after new public toilets in one half of the building.

A planning application to convert the pavilion – which was previously a kiosk before the park’s multimillion pound revamp in 2012 – details all the callouts to the toilets in the four years before it closed.

The most common problems were broken or vandalised doors and equipment, drug misuse and detritus and graffiti.

From June 2018 to July 2022 – when the toilets closed – there were 180 callouts.

Consultation on the plans has now closed, with just three public comments. This means it can be decided by planning officers and not go before committee.

The plans include a cafe with space for one table, plus four toilets, and a baby change.

The comments are from members of the Level Communities Forum who say it would make more sense to turn all of the MacLaren Pavilion into a cafe and put toilets in the Elm Room, which has existing sewage connections from when it was a children’s toilet.