A body has been pulled from the sea near Shoreham Harbour.

The police, coastguard and lifeboat crews recovered the body on Friday afternoon (5 January).

Sussex Police said that an investigation was under way.

The force said: “Police received a report of a body in the sea at Shoreham Harbour at about 1.30pm on Friday 5 January.

“The body was recovered with the assistance of coastguard and lifeboat crews.

“The investigation is ongoing and the coroner’s officer has been informed.

“No further information is available at this time.”