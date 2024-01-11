Voting is under way in the South Portslade by-election on a freezing January morning, with relatively modest turnout so far at polling stations.

The by-election was called after the resignation of long-serving Labour councillor Les Hamilton, 82, who had served on the council and its predecessor councils for more than 50 years.

Seven candidates are standing and the winner will become one of the 54 councillors on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Votes are due to be counted at Hove Town Hall tomorrow (Friday 12 January), with the prospect of a low turnout making it likely that the exercise should not take too long.

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm at St Nicolas Parish Centre, next to the church, in South Street, at Portslade Town Hall, in Victoria Road, and at the Scouts hut, in the south west corner of Vale Park.

Voters turning up at a polling station now need photo ID such as a passport or driving licence. To find out what forms of identification are accepted, click here.

The requirement for photo ID, which was brought in last year, is expected either to reduce turnout or spur people to vote.

Voting by post does not usually require photo ID, only the disclosure of a voter’s national insurance number.

The seven candidates are

They were each sent questions submitted by readers. To read their answers, click on their names.

For voters hoping to elect a candidate who lives locally, only two have disclosed their address – Georgia McKinley Fitch, of Hallyburton Road, Hove, and Ken Rist, of Fairfield Gardens, Portslade.

Benjamin Franks said that he has lived in the ward for many years and went to St Peter’s Community School which the council wants to close.

A decision on the school’s closure is due to be taken within weeks and has been one of the focal points of the by-election.

Labour topped the poll in South Portslade at the local elections last May, with both sitting councillors returned for the ward’s two seats.

Leslie Arthur Hamilton (Labour) 1,467 votes

Alan Robins (Labour) 1,317

Jamie Rutherford Gillespie (Conservative) 454

Fiona Kaye Bennett (Green) 453

Danielle Alice Harmer-Strange (Conservative): 375

Simon Gulliver (Green) 254

Ken Rist (Liberal Democrat) 252

Kenneth Nightingale (UK Independence Party) 241

Marjorie Ann Leeds (Liberal Democrat) 208

The turnout was 2,639, or 36.03 per cent, down from 3,891, or 53.68 per cent in May 2015.

The council has 54 seats and the current breakdown is 35 Labour councillors, seven Greens, six Conservatives, two Brighton and Hove Independents and a separate Independent councillor, Peter Atkinson.

Two councillors who were elected on the Labour slate at the local elections last May are no longer part of the Labour group and are listed as Independents on the council website.