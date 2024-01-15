People living in a house in Hove got a nasty shock this morning when a car smashed through its railings and hit the front of the house.

The car careered into the house in Tisbury Road, Hove, shortly after 10am this morning.

Police put up tape to stop people falling into the basement.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.

A police spokeswoman said: “This was a single-vehicle collision reported around 10.10am today. Damage was caused to a wall and the front of a property. No one was injured.”